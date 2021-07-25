MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $427.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $427.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.23. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

