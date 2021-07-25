Piper Sandler Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $32.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.