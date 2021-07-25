Stephens Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $62.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.49.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.