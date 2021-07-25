iMedia Brands (IMBI) & The Competition Financial Comparison

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare iMedia Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iMedia Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 iMedia Brands Competitors 218 1025 3075 59 2.68

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.14%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 14.66%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million -$13.23 million -5.36 iMedia Brands Competitors $14.99 billion $685.57 million 6.33

iMedia Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands. iMedia Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% iMedia Brands Competitors -4.40% -2.61% 1.53%

Risk and Volatility

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iMedia Brands competitors beat iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

