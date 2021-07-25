Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

