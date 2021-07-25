Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 844,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

