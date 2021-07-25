VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a PE ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,992 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in VSE by 12.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

