Barclays PLC Has $170,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $636.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

