Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Sell

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

UPWK opened at $55.73 on Friday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

