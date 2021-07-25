Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

