Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $201,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

