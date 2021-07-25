Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.