Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1972764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

