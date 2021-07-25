Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

