Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 6.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.06 and last traded at $149.86. 4,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

