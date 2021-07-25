iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.28

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 1360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 854.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

