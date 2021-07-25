Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,306 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

