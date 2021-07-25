Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of RGC Resources worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RGC Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RGC Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

