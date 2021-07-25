Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,588 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $143.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.