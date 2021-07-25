Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDV stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.