Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,911 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 62.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of SA stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.