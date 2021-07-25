DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

