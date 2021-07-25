Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,393 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

