Citigroup Inc. Has $90,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. Equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.