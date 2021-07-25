Citigroup Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Interface by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Interface by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.07 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $830.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

