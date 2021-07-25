Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLBK opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

