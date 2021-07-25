Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -172.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

