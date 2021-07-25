Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,176 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Medpace by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.