-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.38) to ($7.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $270,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

