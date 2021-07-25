Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million.

TCMD opened at $48.09 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $944.97 million, a PE ratio of -437.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

