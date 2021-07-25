Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of The Community Financial worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Community Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Community Financial during the first quarter worth $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

