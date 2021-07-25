Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,180 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654 in the last ninety days.

FTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FTHM stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $383.62 million and a PE ratio of -76.91.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

