Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

