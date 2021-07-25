CIBC Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$14.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

