Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.57. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$128.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

