CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$157.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of WSP opened at C$146.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$82.01 and a 12 month high of C$151.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.16.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

