Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.31 million, a PE ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

