Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,721 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waitr were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 60,202 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Waitr stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

