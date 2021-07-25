Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

CVLG stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

