Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 476,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 341.5% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,107 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $822.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.66. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

