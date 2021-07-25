Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.