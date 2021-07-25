9,126 Shares in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 1,041.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNGU opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

