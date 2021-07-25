JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 61,100 Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Lion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LGHL stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

