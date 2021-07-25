UBS Group AG Sells 35,609 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.