UBS Group AG Sells 4,341 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

