UBS Group AG Buys 9,082 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teekay were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE TK opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $296.25 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.31. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

