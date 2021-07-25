Northern Trust Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

