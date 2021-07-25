GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

