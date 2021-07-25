Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chuy’s by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chuy’s by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,075 shares of company stock worth $2,535,833 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

