Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $112.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.96.

FANG stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

